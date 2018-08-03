SVB Financial Group (SIVB) Shares Bought by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 330.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 30,860 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 23,686 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 8,436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,551 shares of the bank’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,571 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $320.81 on Friday. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $159.44 and a fifty-two week high of $333.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The bank reported $4.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $0.56. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 29.56% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business had revenue of $659.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 17.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $273.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIG Partners raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $263.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $352.94.

In other SVB Financial Group news, Director John F. Robinson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total value of $152,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,678,547.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $849,887.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,487 shares of company stock valued at $1,714,575. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. Its Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit card account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

