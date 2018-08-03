Susquehanna Bancshares Lowers Devon Energy (DVN) Price Target to $53.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) had its target price dropped by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the energy company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.03% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Stephens set a $47.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $68.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Devon Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

NYSE DVN traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.08. The company had a trading volume of 173,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,859,292. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $29.78 and a 1-year high of $46.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.18.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The energy company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 1.60% and a positive return on equity of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 1st that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt bought 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,051.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total transaction of $772,646.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,223 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,936.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $362,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 24,811 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.7% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 48,207 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 6,191 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.4% during the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 29,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 185.4% during the first quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 42,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 27,887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

