Susquehanna Bancshares Increases Pandora Media (P) Price Target to $8.00

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet radio service’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.96% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Wedbush set a $10.00 target price on shares of Pandora Media and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pandora Media from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Pandora Media from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pandora Media from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Pandora Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.79.

Pandora Media traded down $0.39, hitting $7.77, during midday trading on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 155,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,633,512. Pandora Media has a fifty-two week low of $4.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of -0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

Pandora Media (NYSE:P) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The Internet radio service reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.12. Pandora Media had a negative net margin of 24.14% and a negative return on equity of 243.61%. The firm had revenue of $384.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.61 million. analysts forecast that Pandora Media will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Kristen Robinson sold 43,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total value of $322,977.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,523,575.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher W. Phillips sold 22,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.32, for a total transaction of $161,647.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 750,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,421.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 98,810 shares of company stock valued at $731,164. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pandora Media in the first quarter worth approximately $160,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Pandora Media by 46.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,357 shares of the Internet radio service’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 12,892 shares during the last quarter.

About Pandora Media

Pandora Media, Inc provides music discovery platform services in the United States and internationally. The company offers streaming radio and on-demand music services, which enable the listeners to create personalized stations and playlists, as well as search and play songs and albums on-demand. It also provides Pandora?Ad-Supported Radio Service, an ad-supported service that allows listeners to access a catalog of music, comedy, livestreams, and podcasts through its personalized playlist generating system for free across its various delivery platforms, as well as Premium Access, a service to listeners to access on-demand listening experience; and Pandora Plus, a subscription radio service, which also includes replays, additional skipping of songs, offline listening, higher quality audio on supported devices, and longer timeout-free listening.

