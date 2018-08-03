SunTrust Banks Trims Curis (CRIS) Target Price to $8.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks to $8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 379.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CRIS. ValuEngine downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Curis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Curis to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Curis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.69.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $1.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 0.98. Curis has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.60.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 million. Curis had a negative return on equity of 247.46% and a negative net margin of 472.13%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Curis will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curis in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,719,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 223,002 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Curis by 136.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 290,812 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in Curis by 1,591.5% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 312,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Curis in the first quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CUDC-907, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers.

