SunTrust Banks Comments on Ventas, Inc.’s Q3 2018 Earnings (VTR)

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst E. Fleming now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.97. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Ventas’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $4.03 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $4.18 EPS.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. Ventas had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Ventas’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also commented on VTR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, July 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “$57.33” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.07.

NYSE VTR opened at $56.49 on Thursday. Ventas has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.96%.

In other news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 3,963 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $211,505.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Debra A. Cafaro sold 30,944 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total transaction of $1,645,601.92. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 775,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,220,402.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,793 shares of company stock valued at $5,353,663 in the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 7.6% during the second quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,261,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 1,618.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,890,000 after buying an additional 411,612 shares in the last quarter. NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 61,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ventas by 131.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 431,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,577,000 after buying an additional 244,708 shares in the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of more than 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

