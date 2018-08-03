SunCoke Energy (SXC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of SunCoke Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of SunCoke Energy traded down $0.05, hitting $11.08, during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat . The company had a trading volume of 7,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,741. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. SunCoke Energy has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The energy company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that SunCoke Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 529,438 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,163 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 85,852 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,810 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 406,439 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,874,000 after purchasing an additional 211,875 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SunCoke Energy (SXC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.