Summit Securities Group LLC Buys 2,300 Shares of The Coca-Cola Co (KO)

Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Summit Securities Group LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KO. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,718,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,863,000 after acquiring an additional 195,842 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 232,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 66,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 26,915 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 45,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola opened at $46.18 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The Coca-Cola Co has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $48.62. The firm has a market cap of $197.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 40.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 81.68%.

KO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Coca-Cola from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

In other news, insider John Murphy sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.48, for a total transaction of $2,602,880.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 140,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,591.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juices; juice, dairy, and plant?based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

