Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $123.29 Million Holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (PRU)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,318,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,712 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Prudential Financial worth $123,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,752,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,068 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,060,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,466 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 557.9% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 823,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,277,000 after purchasing an additional 698,362 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP increased its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3,366.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 520,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,846,000 after purchasing an additional 505,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,045,000. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Prudential Financial from $129.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

PRU opened at $99.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. Prudential Financial Inc has a 52-week low of $92.05 and a 52-week high of $127.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $13.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 9.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial Inc will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through U.S. Individual Solutions, U.S. Workplace Solutions, Investment Management, and International Insurance divisions.

