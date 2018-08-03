Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Acquires 104,279 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NFLX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,434,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 104,279 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.7% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.33% of Netflix worth $561,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Guidant Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 305 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $124,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Netflix by 710.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 700 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.50, for a total transaction of $231,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,443,386.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David B. Wells sold 1,420 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.79, for a total transaction of $466,881.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $138,091.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 434,447 shares of company stock worth $159,011,702. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $344.50 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.23 and a 52-week high of $423.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $147.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 275.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $360.00 to $367.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “$375.13” rating and set a $470.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $347.19.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc, an Internet television network, engages in the Internet delivery of television (TV) shows and movies on various Internet-connected screens. It operates in three segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming, and Domestic DVD. The company offers TV shows and movies, including original series, documentaries, and feature films.

Featured Article: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.