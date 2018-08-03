Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Sells 5,364 Shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its stake in Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD’s holdings in Plains GP were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MHI Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in Plains GP by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $390,000. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on PAGP. TheStreet upgraded Plains GP from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. US Capital Advisors cut Plains GP from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.06.

Shares of Plains GP opened at $24.73 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 1 year low of $18.98 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.08). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 30th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 184.62%.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

