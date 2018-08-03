Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Has $4.38 Million Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (CRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD decreased its position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD owned approximately 0.09% of Carter’s worth $4,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 56.0% during the second quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at $54,012,000. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 18.8% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 66.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 35.4% during the second quarter. Ramsey Quantitative Systems now owns 3,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRI. Cowen set a $109.00 target price on shares of Carter’s and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Friday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $137.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carter’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.54.

In other news, Director David Pulver purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.33 per share, with a total value of $464,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,046,561.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Kevin Doyle Corning sold 3,491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.51, for a total transaction of $378,808.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRI opened at $106.27 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.84 and a 1-year high of $129.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The textile maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Carter’s had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The company had revenue of $696.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Simple Joys, OshKosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International.

