Suffolk Capital Management LLC Takes Position in ORBCOMM Inc (ORBC)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ:ORBC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,272 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000. Suffolk Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of ORBCOMM as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORBC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in ORBCOMM by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 297,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 33,937 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 593,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,750 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after acquiring an additional 29,133 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of ORBCOMM by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 291,813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 166,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORBCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORBC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of ORBCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of ORBC stock opened at $10.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $743.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. ORBCOMM Inc has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

ORBCOMM (NASDAQ:ORBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.14 million. ORBCOMM had a negative net margin of 22.71% and a negative return on equity of 13.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. analysts forecast that ORBCOMM Inc will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other ORBCOMM news, Director Jerome B. Eisenberg sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.06, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 944,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506,679.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $145,450 in the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ORBCOMM

ORBCOMM Inc provides Internet of Things solutions in the United States, South America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions, including network connectivity, devices, device management, and Web reporting applications that are designed to track, monitor, control, and enhance security for various assets, including trailers, trucks, rail cars, sea containers, power generators, fluid tanks, marine vessels, diesel or electric powered generators, oil and gas wells, pipeline monitoring equipment, irrigation control systems, and utility meters in industries for transportation and supply chain, heavy equipment, fixed asset monitoring, maritime, and government.

