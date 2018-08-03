Suffolk Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (HCSG)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) by 34.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Healthcare Services Group were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 167.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 37,949 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Services Group by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Healthcare Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert J. Moss sold 3,001 shares of Healthcare Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $124,871.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HCSG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Healthcare Services Group from $62.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

HCSG opened at $40.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.04 and a twelve month high of $56.20.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $503.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $508.78 million. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 3.48% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 23rd. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Healthcare Services Group’s payout ratio is 64.71%.

About Healthcare Services Group

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

