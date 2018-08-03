Suffolk Capital Management LLC Buys 1,445 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (GIII)

Suffolk Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,437 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Suffolk Capital Management LLC’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter valued at $121,000. Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth about $172,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $193,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.95% of the company’s stock.

Get G-III Apparel Group alerts:

GIII opened at $43.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.35. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $51.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.28.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 5th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.27. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business had revenue of $611.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Morris Goldfarb sold 161,190 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.11, for a total transaction of $7,593,660.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,812,427 shares in the company, valued at $179,603,435.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bokhorst Willem Van sold 9,323 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.04, for a total value of $410,584.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,662.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 967,513 shares of company stock worth $45,759,996 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Barclays raised G-III Apparel Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. BidaskClub downgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on G-III Apparel Group to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

G-III Apparel Group Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, manufactures, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

Featured Article: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII).

Receive News & Ratings for G-III Apparel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G-III Apparel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.