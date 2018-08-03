Suburban Propane Partners (SPH) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., a publicly traded Delaware limited partnership is engaged, through subsidiaries, in the retail and wholesale marketing of propane and related appliances and services. The Partnership believes it is the third largest retail marketer of propane in the United States, Suburban Propane Partners serves active residential, commercial, industrial and agricultural customers from customer service centers in over 40 states. The Partnership’s operations are concentrated in the east and west coast regions of the United States. “

Get Suburban Propane Partners alerts:

Shares of SPH stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.35. 3,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $21.85 and a 52-week high of $27.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.50, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.60.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 10th. The energy company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.17). Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 4.79%. The company had revenue of $536.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Steven C. Boyd sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $199,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,220,307.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Harold R. Logan, Jr. sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $98,574.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,549.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 6,454 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 402.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,980 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 5,590 shares during the period. 28.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Suburban Propane Partners Company Profile

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. Its Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Suburban Propane Partners (SPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Suburban Propane Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suburban Propane Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.