Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in McDonald’s Co. (MCD)

Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,469 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MCD. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,535,177 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $9,558,713,000 after purchasing an additional 481,739 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191,870 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,406,932,000 after purchasing an additional 270,898 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 7,248,352 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,247,586,000 after purchasing an additional 139,991 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,907,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $454,594,000 after purchasing an additional 100,467 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,717,447 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $424,954,000 after purchasing an additional 36,439 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McDonald’s stock opened at $155.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -6.54. The firm has a market cap of $123.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $146.84 and a one year high of $178.70.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 151.67%. The business’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.66%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $185.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 37,241 restaurants, including 34,108 franchised restaurants comprising 21,366 franchised to conventional franchisees, 6,945 licensed to developmental licensees, and 5,797 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 3,133 company-operated restaurants.

