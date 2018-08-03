Stratasys (SSYS) Trading Up 9.7% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Stratasys Ltd (NASDAQ:SSYS)’s share price was up 9.7% on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $21.98 and last traded at $21.30. Approximately 1,766,954 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the average daily volume of 705,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.42.

The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a positive return on equity of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Get Stratasys alerts:

SSYS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Stratasys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stratasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stratasys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Stratasys from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Stratasys from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Stratasys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Stratasys during the second quarter worth $215,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 2,439 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter valued at $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in shares of Stratasys by 81,154.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 17,854 shares in the last quarter. 74.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.65.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Stratasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stratasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.