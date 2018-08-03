Stratasys (SSYS) Given a $25.00 Price Target at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares set a $25.00 target price on Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSYS. Cowen set a $20.00 target price on Stratasys and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised their target price on Stratasys to $21.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Stratasys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Stratasys from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Stratasys from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.50.

NASDAQ SSYS traded down $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.96. 544,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,419. Stratasys has a 12 month low of $17.17 and a 12 month high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.31.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. Stratasys had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $170.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.06 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Stratasys will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSYS. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $215,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,439 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the first quarter worth about $269,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stratasys in the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 81,154.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 17,876 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 17,854 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

About Stratasys

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, small and large businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

