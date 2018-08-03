Store Capital Corp (STOR) to Post Q2 2018 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Capital One Financial issued their Q2 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Store Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 30th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $1.75 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STOR. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Store Capital in a report on Sunday, July 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Store Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.67.

Store Capital opened at $27.76 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.12. Store Capital has a 12-month low of $22.51 and a 12-month high of $28.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $131.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.13 million. Store Capital had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 38.37%. Store Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Store Capital by 189.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Store Capital by 326.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,334 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Store Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Store Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 72.51%.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,000 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

