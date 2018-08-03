Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Put Options (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 651 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

Shares of ALDR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.66.

Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alder Biopharmaceuticals news, insider Jeffrey T. L. Smith sold 12,161 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $182,779.83. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,241.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider John A. Latham sold 24,999 shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $386,984.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 268,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,159,352.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 114,248 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,874. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.

