Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Alder Biopharmaceuticals Put Options (ALDR)

Alder Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ALDR) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 651 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,022% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.
Shares of ALDR opened at $19.20 on Friday. Alder Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $19.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 13.30 and a current ratio of 13.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.66.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.23) by ($0.50). analysts forecast that Alder Biopharmaceuticals will post -4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $121,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ALDR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alder Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.75.
Alder Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile
Alder BioPharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic antibodies to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with migraine and other serious neurological or inflammatory conditions in the United States, Australia, and Ireland.
