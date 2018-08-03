Stock Repurchase Program Authorized by Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Board of Directors

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, July 31st. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently commented on QUAD. ValuEngine raised Quad/Graphics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research began coverage on Quad/Graphics in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Get Quad/Graphics alerts:

Quad/Graphics stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $17.73 and a 12 month high of $31.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 0.97.

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.07. Quad/Graphics had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 1.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter. analysts anticipate that Quad/Graphics will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Quad/Graphics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, Director Stephen M. Fuller purchased 5,377 shares of Quad/Graphics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.63 per share, with a total value of $100,173.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides print and marketing services in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. The company offers printing services, including retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Quad/Graphics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quad/Graphics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.