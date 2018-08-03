Stitch Fix (SFIX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) in a research report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SFIX. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Stitch Fix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.56.

Shares of SFIX stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.91. 1,156,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,336,854. Stitch Fix has a 52 week low of $14.48 and a 52 week high of $35.45.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The company had revenue of $316.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Stitch Fix will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Christopher J. Schaepe sold 31,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $663,228.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.18, for a total transaction of $6,636,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,188,694 shares of company stock valued at $31,145,449.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFIX. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Stitch Fix by 55.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,932,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after purchasing an additional 687,331 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $6,921,000. Pier Capital LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the first quarter valued at $4,077,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Stitch Fix by 17,113.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 115,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,343,000 after purchasing an additional 114,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,716,000. 12.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men and women under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

