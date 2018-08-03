Stifel Nicolaus Reaffirms Hold Rating for Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)

Stifel Nicolaus reissued their hold rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $25.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $7.50.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care to an overweight rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, June 18th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, MED upped their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.43.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

TNDM traded up $1.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.63. 257,922 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,218,307. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.02. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12 month low of $2.14 and a 12 month high of $32.05.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.68 million. The company’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.44) earnings per share. research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $23,482,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 475.8% during the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,720,937 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,248,382 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 714,273.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 2,250,276 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,961 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 9,750.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 1,970,184 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth about $6,678,000. 50.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.