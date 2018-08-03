Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Scientific Games (SGMS) Price Target to $46.00

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $57.00 to $46.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 16.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scientific Games from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Scientific Games from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

Scientific Games opened at $39.55 on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -4.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.74 and a beta of 2.41. Scientific Games has a fifty-two week low of $33.70 and a fifty-two week high of $62.80.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $844.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $853.64 million. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Scientific Games will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard M. Haddrill sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total value of $2,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 282,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,682,898.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Winterscheidt sold 4,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $250,923.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,594 shares of company stock valued at $7,617,162 in the last three months. 40.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGMS. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Scientific Games by 42.9% in the first quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. 63.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and interactive gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals (VLTs), conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

