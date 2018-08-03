Stifel Nicolaus Cuts CNH Industrial (CNHI) Price Target to $13.00

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report issued on Monday. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. OTR Global downgraded shares of CNH Industrial to a positive rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Seaport Global Securities restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CNH Industrial currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.65.

Shares of NYSE:CNHI opened at $11.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $15.65.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 20.95%. CNH Industrial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. research analysts expect that CNH Industrial will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CNHI. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CNH Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

CNH Industrial Company Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, and buses worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services.

