Steven Madden (SHOO) PT Set at $58.00 by B. Riley

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) received a $58.00 price target from research analysts at B. Riley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 3.57% from the company’s current price. B. Riley also issued estimates for Steven Madden’s Q3 2018 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.89 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Loop Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Steven Madden and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub raised shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of Steven Madden from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.73.

Shares of Steven Madden opened at $56.00 on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.43. Steven Madden has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $56.70.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $395.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.57 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Peter Migliorini sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $54,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,832.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karla Frieders sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $319,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,701.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,697,920 in the last ninety days. 1.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SHOO. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,949,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,520,000 after buying an additional 1,107,668 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Steven Madden by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,311,602 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,646,000 after buying an additional 345,001 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,013,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Steven Madden by 480.5% during the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 269,976 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,852,000 after buying an additional 223,467 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Steven Madden during the 1st quarter valued at $7,683,000. 94.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Report, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, FREEBIRD by Steven, Stevies, B Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Avec Les Filles brands, as well as private label footwear.

