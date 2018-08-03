Sterling Global Strategies LLC Has $258,000 Position in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (FB)

Sterling Global Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,614 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock makes up 1.2% of Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sterling Global Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 146,170,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,793,297,000 after buying an additional 5,107,163 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 1,559.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,990,310 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $477,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810,076 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in the 1st quarter worth $368,396,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 206.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,266,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $399,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. Common Stock by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,524,646 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $798,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,756 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on FB. BidaskClub cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Nomura began coverage on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock to $250.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $212.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $210.05.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 237,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.43, for a total transaction of $42,287,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Colin Stretch sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,115 shares in the company, valued at $15,158,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,746,741 shares of company stock worth $3,032,805,199 over the last quarter. 17.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Facebook, Inc. Common Stock opened at $176.37 on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $498.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.40. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock has a 12 month low of $149.02 and a 12 month high of $218.62.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The social networking company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. Facebook, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. Common Stock will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc. Common Stock Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. Its products include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing visual stories through photos, videos, and direct messages; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with other people, groups, and businesses across various platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a mobile messaging application.

