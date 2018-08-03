Steris (STE) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media stories about Steris (NYSE:STE) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Steris earned a coverage optimism score of 0.15 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the medical equipment provider an impact score of 46.4263675039949 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s rankings:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Steris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Steris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.80.

Shares of Steris opened at $116.40 on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Steris has a 52-week low of $81.91 and a 52-week high of $117.11.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $716.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.37 million. Steris had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Steris will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.90, for a total value of $297,155.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Walter M. Rosebrough, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of Steris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $1,005,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 63,395 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,801. Insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

