STEP Energy Services (STEP) PT Lowered to C$16.25 at Industrial Alliance Securities

STEP Energy Services (TSE:STEP) had its price target cut by Industrial Alliance Securities from C$17.25 to C$16.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. Industrial Alliance Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 90.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. CIBC dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday. TD Securities dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$14.50 to C$13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$17.00 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of STEP Energy Services in a report on Monday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on STEP Energy Services from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$17.32.

Shares of STEP stock traded down C$0.50 on Friday, reaching C$8.51. 201,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 130,190. STEP Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$8.31 and a 1-year high of C$15.93.

STEP Energy Services Ltd. operates as an oilfield service company that provides fracturing and coiled tubing solutions in Canada and the United States. It applies fit-for-purpose coiled tubing, pumping, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance reservoir performance in well stimulation and intervention projects for clients operating in unconventional oil, gas, and liquids rich plays.

