Stellus Capital Investment (SCM) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.14

Media coverage about Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) has trended somewhat positive on Friday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Stellus Capital Investment earned a daily sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the investment management company an impact score of 46.180757446043 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

SCM traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,059. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.52 million, a P/E ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $11.07 and a twelve month high of $14.29.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $10.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.68 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 58.81% and a return on equity of 8.33%. analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is presently 112.40%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.62 per share, with a total value of $37,860.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought a total of 28,000 shares of company stock worth $357,010 in the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

