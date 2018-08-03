Stelco (STLC) Price Target Raised to C$34.50 at National Bank Financial

Stelco (TSE:STLC) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.50 in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Stelco from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 4th.

STLC stock traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$25.29. 72,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,135. Stelco has a 52-week low of C$17.72 and a 52-week high of C$28.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

