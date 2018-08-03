State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 40,000 Shares of Discover Financial Services (DFS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $20,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 14.4% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 214,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,408,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 2.9% in the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.9% in the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Carlos Minetti sold 3,750 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total value of $262,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 2,324 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $172,022.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,702,998.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 74,498 shares of company stock valued at $5,310,266. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DFS opened at $71.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.51. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $57.50 and a 1 year high of $81.93.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 23.93% and a net margin of 19.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 23.41%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DFS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Discover Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.27.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

