State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Position in Control4 Corp (CTRL)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Control4 Corp (NASDAQ:CTRL) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 900,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Control4 were worth $21,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRL. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Control4 by 1,687.7% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 385,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $8,280,000 after buying an additional 363,901 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Control4 by 15.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,081,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,233,000 after acquiring an additional 142,699 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Control4 by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,986,675 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,155,000 after acquiring an additional 142,055 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Control4 by 1,065.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after acquiring an additional 112,270 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Control4 by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 275,203 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $8,189,000 after purchasing an additional 92,704 shares during the last quarter. 79.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Control4 news, CFO Mark Novakovich sold 12,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $313,654.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,827.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan Cashen sold 6,945 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $167,791.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,389 shares in the company, valued at $130,198.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,721 shares of company stock worth $1,181,245 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CTRL opened at $26.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $667.66 million, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of -0.22. Control4 Corp has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $35.99.

Control4 (NASDAQ:CTRL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The electronics maker reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $69.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.02 million. Control4 had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. research analysts predict that Control4 Corp will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTRL. ValuEngine raised shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Control4 from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Control4 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Control4 in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Control4 in a report on Friday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Control4 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Control4 Corporation provides smart home and business solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Control4 solution that functions as the operating system of the home, integrating audio, video, lighting, temperature, security, communications, and other devices into a unified automation solution.

