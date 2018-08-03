State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $17.63 Million in Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 207,061 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $17,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Harbour Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $56,915,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $427,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at $494,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at $652,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Goebel sold 1,521 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total transaction of $124,280.91. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,989.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $85.75 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.23 and a 12 month high of $108.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.42.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.06). Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $209.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Jack in the Box’s revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JACK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jack in the Box from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. OTR Global lowered shares of Jack in the Box to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.08.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of April 15, 2018, it operated and franchised 2,245 Jack in the Box restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

