State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 284,545 Shares of Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 452,045 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,545 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.12% of Conagra Brands worth $16,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Conagra Brands by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Capital One National Association bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Chesapeake Wealth Management bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.11.

Shares of Conagra Brands opened at $36.86 on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $32.16 and a 12 month high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.31.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 27th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.28%.

In other news, Director Ruth Ann Marshall sold 3,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $106,258.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven F. Goldstone sold 72,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total transaction of $2,586,610.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,791 shares of company stock worth $4,823,771. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

