Starbucks Co. (SBUX) Shares Sold by Harbour Investment Management LLC

Harbour Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,911 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,463 shares during the period. Starbucks makes up about 3.0% of Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Harbour Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. 71.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.75.

Shares of SBUX opened at $51.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $70.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $47.37 and a twelve month high of $61.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 67.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 8th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.25%.

Starbucks announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, April 26th that permits the company to buyback 0 shares. This buyback authorization permits the coffee company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink coffee and tea products, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

