Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $153,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $177,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the second quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth $214,000. 83.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SWK opened at $144.38 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.56 and a 52 week high of $176.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.54. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SWK shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $178.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. ValuEngine lowered Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $194.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research note on Thursday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.07.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides tools and storage, engineered fastening and infrastructure, and security solutions worldwide. The company's Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders, as well as pneumatic tools and fasteners, including nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; and consumer products, such as lawn and garden products comprising hedge and string trimmers, lawn mowers, and edgers and related accessories, as well as home products, such as hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances.

