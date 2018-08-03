Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.

SCBFF stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.10.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC provides various banking products and services in the Greater China and North Asia, ASEAN and South Asia, Africa and the Middle East, and Europe and America. The company operates in four segments: Corporate & Institutional Banking, Private Banking, Commercial Banking, and Retail Banking.

