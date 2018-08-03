Standard Chartered (SCBFF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
SCBFF stock opened at $8.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Standard Chartered has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $12.10.
Standard Chartered Company Profile
