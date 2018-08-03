St. Joe (JOE) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05, Fidelity Earnings reports. St. Joe had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 53.04%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.80 million.

St. Joe traded up $0.30, reaching $17.90, during mid-day trading on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The stock had a trading volume of 604,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,441. St. Joe has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.33 and a beta of 0.91.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded St. Joe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 7th.

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Resorts and Leisure, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

