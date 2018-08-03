St. James’s Place (STJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Numis Securities

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Numis Securities in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. They currently have a GBX 1,583 ($20.80) target price on the stock. Numis Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,175 ($15.44) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) and gave the company an “add” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($18.12) to GBX 1,387 ($18.22) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank raised St. James’s Place to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.21) to GBX 1,430 ($18.79) in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. HSBC reduced their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.53) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Wednesday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.97).

St. James’s Place opened at GBX 1,163.50 ($15.29) on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. St. James’s Place has a 52-week low of GBX 1,008 ($13.24) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.81).

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

