St. James’s Place (STJ) Given “Neutral” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report published on Thursday, investing.thisismoney.co.uk reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,160 ($15.24) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 1,180 ($15.50).

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating and issued a GBX 1,175 ($15.44) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Numis Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,583 ($20.80) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised St. James’s Place to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 1,310 ($17.21) to GBX 1,430 ($18.79) in a report on Thursday, May 24th. HSBC decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,410 ($18.53) to GBX 1,350 ($17.74) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,379 ($18.12) to GBX 1,387 ($18.22) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,367.91 ($17.97).

St. James’s Place stock traded up GBX 21 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 1,163 ($15.28). The company had a trading volume of 1,627,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 1,008 ($13.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,279.50 ($16.81).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a GBX 18.49 ($0.24) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

About St. James's Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

