SS&C Technologies (SSNC) Sets New 1-Year High on Earnings Beat

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $60.97 and last traded at $56.78, with a volume of 101026 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $58.00.

The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $908.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $903.63 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SSNC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $60.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. SS&C Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.73.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 12,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.10 per share, for a total transaction of $615,861.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Paul Gerard Igoe sold 174,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $8,423,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,000 shares in the company, valued at $5,409,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,136 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,203 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 188,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,118 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies Company Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

