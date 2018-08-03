Square, Inc. (SQ) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Square by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Capital Management now owns 14,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 87,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Square by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,822 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. 52.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Square opened at $72.65 on Friday, according to Marketbeat. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $73.19. The firm has a market cap of $25.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -726.50 and a beta of 4.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Square had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 7.03%. The firm had revenue of $385.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Stephens downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Square from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Nomura upped their price objective on shares of Square from $65.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Square in a report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Square to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.29.

In other Square news, insider Ajmere Dale sold 5,315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $324,905.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 126,745 shares in the company, valued at $7,747,921.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.71, for a total transaction of $26,284,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 472,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,026,619.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,235,315 shares of company stock worth $75,109,806 over the last three months. 27.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

