SPX (SPXC) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.15-2.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.23.

Shares of SPXC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.49. 246,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,885. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SPX has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $39.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 1.55.

Get SPX alerts:

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. SPX had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that SPX will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SPXC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of SPX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About SPX

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating and ventilation (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

See Also: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.