Sprouts Farmers Market (SFM) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) received a $26.00 target price from investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.39.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 24.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Amin N. Maredia sold 12,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $271,035.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO James Leroy Nielsen sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total value of $25,664.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 996.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. TLP Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4,534.1% in the first quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 6,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,257 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 61.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli and baked goods, packaged groceries, vitamins and supplements, bulk foods, dairy and dairy alternatives, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural body care and household items.

