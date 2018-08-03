Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $8.49

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital Inc (NYSE:SRC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $8.49 and last traded at $8.45, with a volume of 88402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.45.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.47.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $165.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Spirit Realty Capital Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 13th. Investors of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.50%. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is 84.71%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $161,000. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily invests in high-quality, operationally essential real estate, subject to long-term, net leases. Over the past decade, Spirit has become an industry leader and owner of income-producing, strategically located retail, industrial and office properties providing superior risk adjusted returns and steady dividend growth for our stockholders.

