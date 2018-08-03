Spirent Communications (SPT) Given “Buy” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) in a report published on Thursday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Spirent Communications in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirent Communications presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 129.83 ($1.71).

Shares of Spirent Communications stock traded up GBX 1.60 ($0.02) on Thursday, hitting GBX 115.80 ($1.52). 120,516 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Spirent Communications has a 1 year low of GBX 1.15 ($0.02) and a 1 year high of GBX 131 ($1.72).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th.

In other news, insider Edgar Masri bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 118 ($1.55) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($31,007.75). Also, insider Eric G. Hutchinson sold 366,762 shares of Spirent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total transaction of £414,441.06 ($544,529.05). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 20,416 shares of company stock worth $2,409,916.

About Spirent Communications

Spirent Communications plc provides solutions to develop devices and equipment and to operate networks worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Networks & Security, Lifecycle Service Assurance, and Connected Devices. The Networks & Security segment develops performance and security test systems to accelerate the development of new devices, networks, and applications for high-speed Ethernet/IP, mobile, and global satellite navigation systems.

