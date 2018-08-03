Spire (SR) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) updated its FY18 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.65-3.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.70.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spire from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Gabelli reissued a buy rating on shares of Spire in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Spire from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Spire from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.56.

Spire traded up $0.70, reaching $71.95, on Friday, according to MarketBeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,316. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21, a PEG ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.03. Spire has a 52 week low of $60.08 and a 52 week high of $82.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $350.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.27 million. Spire had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Spire will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 11th will be paid a $0.5625 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Spire’s payout ratio is currently 63.20%.

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas customers in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The company is also involved in marketing natural gas and provides energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

