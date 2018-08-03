Spectre.ai Utility Token Hits Market Cap of $1.86 Million (SXUT)

Spectre.ai Utility Token (CURRENCY:SXUT) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 2nd. Spectre.ai Utility Token has a total market cap of $1.86 million and $9,351.00 worth of Spectre.ai Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectre.ai Utility Token token can now be purchased for $0.0758 or 0.00001036 BTC on major exchanges including Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Spectre.ai Utility Token has traded down 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005942 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003378 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00012340 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013667 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000404 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00369111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.93 or 0.00190348 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00022213 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00012057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Spectre.ai Utility Token Profile

Spectre.ai Utility Token launched on September 11th, 2017. Spectre.ai Utility Token’s total supply is 42,980,365 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,529,558 tokens. The official website for Spectre.ai Utility Token is www.spectre.ai . Spectre.ai Utility Token’s official Twitter account is @SpectreAI

Buying and Selling Spectre.ai Utility Token

Spectre.ai Utility Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectre.ai Utility Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectre.ai Utility Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectre.ai Utility Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

