SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 268,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $20,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XHE. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 137.2% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the second quarter worth about $231,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the first quarter worth about $315,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 88.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XHE opened at $82.86 on Friday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $82.90.

